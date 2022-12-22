 Skip to content

Trials of Wilderness update for 22 December 2022

Update 4.9.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10202293 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added: palm trees, pine trees and new grass.
Added: new footstep sounds.
Changed wind and lighting on grass and leaves.
Changed main menu background.

