Added: palm trees, pine trees and new grass.
Added: new footstep sounds.
Changed wind and lighting on grass and leaves.
Changed main menu background.
Trials of Wilderness update for 22 December 2022
Update 4.9.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added: palm trees, pine trees and new grass.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Trials of Wilderness Depot Depot 934181
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update