- Bug fix/ Game crashes on pressing start when a save file that has a character casting magic.
- Bug fix/ Bug: Hired sniper has bow as a weapon.
- Bug fix/ Bug: Melee Overwatch's school is changed from Warding to Melee attack
- Bug fix/ Bug: Ranged Overwatch's school is changed from Warding to Ranged Combat
Crawl Tactics update for 22 December 2022
v1.2.2.1 (Hot fix)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
