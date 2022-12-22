 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crawl Tactics update for 22 December 2022

v1.2.2.1 (Hot fix)

Share · View all patches · Build 10202259 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix/ Game crashes on pressing start when a save file that has a character casting magic.
  • Bug fix/ Bug: Hired sniper has bow as a weapon.
  • Bug fix/ Bug: Melee Overwatch's school is changed from Warding to Melee attack
  • Bug fix/ Bug: Ranged Overwatch's school is changed from Warding to Ranged Combat

Changed files in this update

Depot 1290751
  • Loading history…
Depot 1290752
  • Loading history…
Depot 1290753
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link