Tacview 1.9.0 beta 8

FEATURES & CHANGES
- ADDED support for Falcon 4 real-time telemetry
- ADDED support for Falcon 4 FLT temporary files
- ADDED support for DCS: South Atlantic map
- ADDED support for DCS: Mirage F-1CE
- ADDED support for DCS: MB-339
- ADDED real-time telemetry lag option to better support some recorders
- ADDED numerous entries to the database
- ADDED new shortcut AltGr+B to inject bookmarks in DCS World
- ADDED OutOfSyncWarning registry option to disable desynchronized real-time telemetry warning
- ADDED support for up to 9 locked targets
- ADDED support for pilot health telemetry variables
- IMPROVED Garmin CSV telemetry files support
- IMPROVED KML telemetry files support
- IMPROVED crispness of terrain textures
- IMPROVED mouse objects selection from the 3D view
- IMPROVED Events are now displayed in the 3D view for 5 seconds when auto-pause disabled
- IMPROVED Korea database and terrain for BMS 4.36
- IMPROVED Israel database and terrain for BMS 4.36
- IMPROVED DCS2ACMI diagnostic log
FIXES
- FIXED crash when displaying non power of two texture in 3D view
- FIXED support of IGC files with lines of more than 99 characters
- FIXED old hack preventing aircraft from flying highter than 60Kft in FSX2ACMI
- FIXED media duration was not displayed after opening a file
- FIXED xml AARRGGBB colors were not associated properly to predefined colors
- FIXED weapons trails too thin to be visible in some cases
- FIXED Save option not available during real-time telemetry recording
- FIXED potential rare infinite loop in the UI
- FIXED pitch was inverted in Telemetry.SetTransform() SDK function
- FIXED Auto-pause could be stuck on a bookmark event
Changed depots in beta branch