Bard Idle update for 22 December 2022

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new boss has been added - Red Dragon!

Defeat the fire-breathing Red Dragon and gain ancient
powerful artifacts:

  • Dragon Blood - a legendary substance that grants access to 8 unique bonuses.
  • Dragon Eye - An ancient talisman that helps you pass through zones much faster.

Also added new music track - The Dragon's Appearance!
A dragon appears every 100 zones.

Additions and improvements:

  • Sliders have been added to all menus where there are scrolls.
  • Ballad end hint no longer prompts more than twice.
  • Fixed bug with short sound playing at the beginning of the game when in silent mode.
  • Travel screen now opens from the area where the heroes are.

