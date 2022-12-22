A new boss has been added - Red Dragon!
Defeat the fire-breathing Red Dragon and gain ancient
powerful artifacts:
- Dragon Blood - a legendary substance that grants access to 8 unique bonuses.
- Dragon Eye - An ancient talisman that helps you pass through zones much faster.
Also added new music track - The Dragon's Appearance!
A dragon appears every 100 zones.
Additions and improvements:
- Sliders have been added to all menus where there are scrolls.
- Ballad end hint no longer prompts more than twice.
- Fixed bug with short sound playing at the beginning of the game when in silent mode.
- Travel screen now opens from the area where the heroes are.
Changed files in this update