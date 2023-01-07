Sea of Serpents 0.8.2 Update - Out Now!

Happy New Year Spirits! If you are wondering what's up - we're still here and going strong for the release point of Oaken 1.0!

In the meantime, here's the biggest update yet for you:

Sea of Serpents 0.8.2

IMPORTANT: As this patch has some substantial changes, it will clear your current run - not the whole player profile, just the run. If you have a run in progress, we recommend downloading the patch after finishing it.

↓ Complete patch notes ↓

Oaken version 0.8.2 detailed patch notes:

MAIN CHANGES:

Seas of Serpents - a new world for Chapter 2 with a new boss, elites and events

VFX visuals for most spells, skills and abilities were reinvented

Multiple objects, cards and units were improved or has been recreated from scratch (finally shrines too!)

Objectives were completely reworked and should work and display more accurately

Spell targeting was completely reworked and should now allow for more precise spell range indicators

A large general balance/rework pass was also performed, with all guides, talents, trinkets, spells, wisps, etc that needed a buff/nerf receiving one

Bosses and elites that leave the board for a turn now cannot move or attack after returning, but they now cast those spells only after finishing their turn

Refuge node now restores all Exhausted cards to the player, no matter which option they choose

Regen/Degen now activate at the end of a unit's turn, not the start and it is much easier to anticipate its damage

More events are now shared between worlds in the same chapter for an increased variety

Obstacles are now interactive and can be destroyed

Node distribution was changed to allow for more varied outcomes

Elder and hollow units are now easier to differentiate from their basic versions

New trinkets were added (16)

New Wisps were added (16)

And, as always, a ton of bugfixes

SPELLS:

wade can now also push units onto occupied hexes

impale can now be cast on allies

decompose has been redesigned a bit

decomposeA+ and flowB+ also make the caster swap rotation with the target (this was inconsistent between spells)

flow now costs 1 less Lumi

flowB+ now moves the targets forward instead of giving strengthened targets strength

surge now costs 1 more Lumi - it overperforms by a lot for it's cost and should still be competitive at 3 Lumi

allureC+ can now affect allies

repel can now target enemies

addle can now target allies

debilitateB+ now inflicts Exposure based on the amount of allied hexes adjacent to the target

recycleC+ now deals additional damage if the target is ensnared, not weakened

launch now can be cast onto the hero in its basic version

launch A+ now restores health to the target after a collision occurs

launch C+ now gives the target Growth

shift now doesn't prevent attacking and can be cast onto any nearby hex, but doesn't have reach

shift A, B and C+ have been changed

shift A, B and C+ have been changed protect was fixed to include Strength, but now only affects nearby hexes

recycle now spawns niblets rotated in the same direction as the target

sprout now spawns niblets rotated in the direction of the spell

SKILLS:

Aya's skill can now target allies if the player for some reason wants to do it

upgraded Aya's skill now deals additional damage if the target is not adjacent instead of hitting more targets

upgraded Enju's skill now makes the target a Defender

Kusta's skill now only affects a single enemy in your LoS

Kusta's upgraded skill now works like the previous unupgraded one

Baralai's upgraded skill now pushes all units in your frontal arc away

Plague now deals damage to ALL nearby units

upgraded Plague now deals damage to ALL units

upgraded Cultivate now creates an additional allied hex under yourself

Buff Up now also removes Weakness from the target

ENEMIES

The lord of niblets now summons a single Wild Niblet instead of 2, but also summons one when attacked

The conqueror's spit now summons a hollow orbling instead of 2 wild ones on expert

Enemies now summon pawns in a way which is not so vulnerable to outsmating

Grandmaster Artisan was changed a bit

TRINKETS:

Lifeblood now works on turn start, not on turn end

Emblem of Loyalty now grants Shield on losing Shield

Zapbloom now triggers on Slay

Crippling Vines are now AoE and trigger the first time you attack each battle

The Cycle affects the whole board, not only nearby units

Toxic Coating doesn't give you degen anymore

Spore Infestation now weakens all adjacent units when you are attacked

Lumite Symbionts now inflict Weakness and Exposure on the attacker, not yourself, but don't give any stats

Cleansing Heart now protects from becoming Weakened, too

Source of Eternity doesn't give minus stats now

Alluring Sundew gives +1 health

Horn of the Winds doesn't grant "Elusive" but "Mobility" instead

Necklace of Forecast grants just Vigilant now

Incorruptible Bark gives +1 health

Thorn Thrower grants just Shooter now

Barbed Rose's Seed doesn't deal damage to your units now

Dark Infusion now heals all Fatigue when received

The rarity of some trinkets was changed to better fit the way they now work

WISPS:

Wisp and trinket names are now colored by rarity

Twisted Wisp now Ensnares the first enemy in the line to its front

Caustic Wisp now deals 1 damage, but to all enemies in its frontal arc

Versatile Wisp now doesn't trigger on Outsmart, only on Awake

Unwavering Wisp now grants Shield, not Strength, to actually increase the survaviblity of the unit with Fatigue

The Storm Inbound now grants Haste on Slay, not Mobility - it was overperforming by a lot

UNITS:

Elder Daughter is now 3/4 instead of 4/3

Elder Shaper now summons Niblets in its frontal arc instead of pushing the unit in front of it away

Aya's Awake now deals bonus damage to non-adjacent units (up to 2), and her talent increases that to up to 3

TALENTS:

Talent 1:3 doesn't remove units from your deck anymore, but it also cannot roll trinkets of the highest rarity

Talent 4:3 now gives a Lumi Globe at the start of the game

Talent 5:2 was reworded to better mean what it actually does. More rewards are included as guide-synergistic, but the chance increase was reduced to +25%

Talent 5:3 now gives +0/+3 instead of an upgraded spell

OTHER:

Luminati is now a global event that can only appear in the 2nd and 3rd chapters

