 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Oaken update for 7 January 2023

Sea of Serpents 0.8.2 Update - Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10202150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year Spirits! If you are wondering what's up - we're still here and going strong for the release point of Oaken 1.0!

In the meantime, here's the biggest update yet for you:

Sea of Serpents 0.8.2

+ a HUGE visual update! 🍪

IMPORTANT: As this patch has some substantial changes, it will clear your current run - not the whole player profile, just the run. If you have a run in progress, we recommend downloading the patch after finishing it.

↓ Complete patch notes ↓

Oaken version 0.8.2 detailed patch notes:

MAIN CHANGES:
  • Seas of Serpents - a new world for Chapter 2 with a new boss, elites and events
  • VFX visuals for most spells, skills and abilities were reinvented
  • Multiple objects, cards and units were improved or has been recreated from scratch (finally shrines too!)
  • Objectives were completely reworked and should work and display more accurately
  • Spell targeting was completely reworked and should now allow for more precise spell range indicators
  • A large general balance/rework pass was also performed, with all guides, talents, trinkets, spells, wisps, etc that needed a buff/nerf receiving one
  • Bosses and elites that leave the board for a turn now cannot move or attack after returning, but they now cast those spells only after finishing their turn
  • Refuge node now restores all Exhausted cards to the player, no matter which option they choose
  • Regen/Degen now activate at the end of a unit's turn, not the start and it is much easier to anticipate its damage
  • More events are now shared between worlds in the same chapter for an increased variety
  • Obstacles are now interactive and can be destroyed
  • Node distribution was changed to allow for more varied outcomes
  • Elder and hollow units are now easier to differentiate from their basic versions
  • New trinkets were added (16)
  • New Wisps were added (16)
  • And, as always, a ton of bugfixes
SPELLS:
  • wade can now also push units onto occupied hexes
  • impale can now be cast on allies
  • decompose has been redesigned a bit
  • decomposeA+ and flowB+ also make the caster swap rotation with the target (this was inconsistent between spells)
  • flow now costs 1 less Lumi
  • flowB+ now moves the targets forward instead of giving strengthened targets strength
  • surge now costs 1 more Lumi - it overperforms by a lot for it's cost and should still be competitive at 3 Lumi
  • allureC+ can now affect allies
  • repel can now target enemies
  • addle can now target allies
  • debilitateB+ now inflicts Exposure based on the amount of allied hexes adjacent to the target
  • recycleC+ now deals additional damage if the target is ensnared, not weakened
  • launch now can be cast onto the hero in its basic version
  • launch A+ now restores health to the target after a collision occurs
  • launch C+ now gives the target Growth
  • shift now doesn't prevent attacking and can be cast onto any nearby hex, but doesn't have reach
    shift A, B and C+ have been changed
  • protect was fixed to include Strength, but now only affects nearby hexes
  • recycle now spawns niblets rotated in the same direction as the target
  • sprout now spawns niblets rotated in the direction of the spell
SKILLS:
  • Aya's skill can now target allies if the player for some reason wants to do it
  • upgraded Aya's skill now deals additional damage if the target is not adjacent instead of hitting more targets
  • upgraded Enju's skill now makes the target a Defender
  • Kusta's skill now only affects a single enemy in your LoS
  • Kusta's upgraded skill now works like the previous unupgraded one
  • Baralai's upgraded skill now pushes all units in your frontal arc away
  • Plague now deals damage to ALL nearby units
  • upgraded Plague now deals damage to ALL units
  • upgraded Cultivate now creates an additional allied hex under yourself
  • Buff Up now also removes Weakness from the target
ENEMIES
  • The lord of niblets now summons a single Wild Niblet instead of 2, but also summons one when attacked
  • The conqueror's spit now summons a hollow orbling instead of 2 wild ones on expert
  • Enemies now summon pawns in a way which is not so vulnerable to outsmating
  • Grandmaster Artisan was changed a bit
TRINKETS:
  • Lifeblood now works on turn start, not on turn end
  • Emblem of Loyalty now grants Shield on losing Shield
  • Zapbloom now triggers on Slay
  • Crippling Vines are now AoE and trigger the first time you attack each battle
  • The Cycle affects the whole board, not only nearby units
  • Toxic Coating doesn't give you degen anymore
  • Spore Infestation now weakens all adjacent units when you are attacked
  • Lumite Symbionts now inflict Weakness and Exposure on the attacker, not yourself, but don't give any stats
  • Cleansing Heart now protects from becoming Weakened, too
  • Source of Eternity doesn't give minus stats now
  • Alluring Sundew gives +1 health
  • Horn of the Winds doesn't grant "Elusive" but "Mobility" instead
  • Necklace of Forecast grants just Vigilant now
  • Incorruptible Bark gives +1 health
  • Thorn Thrower grants just Shooter now
  • Barbed Rose's Seed doesn't deal damage to your units now
  • Dark Infusion now heals all Fatigue when received
  • The rarity of some trinkets was changed to better fit the way they now work
WISPS:
  • Wisp and trinket names are now colored by rarity
  • Twisted Wisp now Ensnares the first enemy in the line to its front
  • Caustic Wisp now deals 1 damage, but to all enemies in its frontal arc
  • Versatile Wisp now doesn't trigger on Outsmart, only on Awake
  • Unwavering Wisp now grants Shield, not Strength, to actually increase the survaviblity of the unit with Fatigue
  • The Storm Inbound now grants Haste on Slay, not Mobility - it was overperforming by a lot
UNITS:
  • Elder Daughter is now 3/4 instead of 4/3
  • Elder Shaper now summons Niblets in its frontal arc instead of pushing the unit in front of it away
  • Aya's Awake now deals bonus damage to non-adjacent units (up to 2), and her talent increases that to up to 3
TALENTS:
  • Talent 1:3 doesn't remove units from your deck anymore, but it also cannot roll trinkets of the highest rarity
  • Talent 4:3 now gives a Lumi Globe at the start of the game
  • Talent 5:2 was reworded to better mean what it actually does. More rewards are included as guide-synergistic, but the chance increase was reduced to +25%
  • Talent 5:3 now gives +0/+3 instead of an upgraded spell
OTHER:
  • Luminati is now a global event that can only appear in the 2nd and 3rd chapters
Wishlist or join the Early Access right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1348690/Oaken/

And check our Discord to talk about the development of the game!
https://discord.gg/XtA2rmNuF8

Have fun, spirits!

Changed files in this update

Oaken Content Depot 1348691
  • Loading history…
Oaken Mac Depot 1348692
  • Loading history…
Oaken Linux Depot 1348693
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link