It’s Bruce, the Director of Sun Haven!

We have the perfect present, just in time for the holidays- Patch 0.7: Seasons is here! We mentioned in our last Dev Blog that it would be coming later this month, and here we are!

Patch 0.7: Seasons is now Live.

This patch brings 4 new seasons to Sun Haven. Depending on the time of the year, the environment and characters of Sun Haven will now change to match.



Seasons have been heavily requested by fans, and we’re excited to finally be able to bring seasonal romanceable character sprites, portraits, seasonal crops, and more.

While we’ve wanted to release this update earlier in the patch lineup, putting our patches in this particular order was the most efficient for us, by far. Thank you for waiting and trusting in us to make the right priority calls for the studio, and for Sun Haven.

Going forward per our Roadmap, we will be releasing a followup Seasonal patch early next year to release more events and seasonal recipes. From there, we’ll finally move on to our 1.0 Release, which should be coming in the next few months.

While there will always be more work to do on Sun Haven (and yes, we will have patches after 1.0) the team feels like we’ve approached a product that we’re proud to call the full, finished game for release.



Looking nice and cozy in your winter sweater Liam!

Without further ado though, the studio is pleased to present the patch notes for the final patch of 2022.

Patch Summary:

4 Seasons in Sun Haven

Seasonal Crops

19 New and Updated Crafting Tables

Scarecrows and Crop Boosting Totems

Withergate Mines

**

Sun Haven Patch 0.7:



Seasons:**

Sun Haven now experiences Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter

Seasonal Crops

Seasonal Busts and Sprites for Romanceable Characters

Seasonal Dialogue

New Seasonal Merchants and Currency

Seasonal NPCs

Seasonal Monsters

Seasonal Town and Farm Music

Seasonal Quests

All current game saves will be moved into their corresponding season, day, and year.

Farming Update

Seasonal Pests

Seasonal Crop Effects

Scarecrows and Boost Totems

Updated Farming Skill Tree

Crafting Update

Furniture Crafting Introduction through Anne

New Crafting Tables:

Construction Table

Tile Maker

Painter's Easel

Basic Furniture Table

Advanced Furniture Table

Composter

Seed Maker

Ice Cream Cart

Oven

Baker's Station

Farmer's Table

Keg

Juicer

Cooking Pot Visual Update

Crafting Table Visual Update

Loom Visual Update

Anvil Visual Update

Furnace Visual Update

The Grinder has been removed

200+ New Crafting Recipes and Items

Farm Customization

Customizable Mailboxes

Customizable Bridges

Withergate Mines

Players can now mine and exchange Candy Corn for powerful permanent stat bonuses

3 New Themes of Mines: Pumpkin Mines, Witch Mines, and Candy Mines,

Withergate Mines Hub with 2 New Mines Merchants

1 New Defensive Armor Set

New Potions

UI Update:

Updated Skill Tree UI

Updated Cursor UI

Updated Settings Menu UI

Updated Bulletin Board UI with Calendar

Other Changes:

New Tier 2 Materials- Heavystone and Hardwood

New Sun Haven Heavystone Quarry

Updated and Rebalanced Farming Skill Tree

New Monsters in the Nel’Vari Mines, Withergate Mines, and Dark Forest

Wornhardt’s bust and sprite colors minorly changed

Added Miscellaneous SFXs

General Multiplayer Bug Fixes

Miscellaneous Bug Fixes

Balance Changes:

All consumable items retuned

Bulletin Board Quest Rewards rebalanced

Monster Damage retuned

Coming Soon:

Museum

Winter Festival Event

Summer Barbeque Event

Music Festival Event (Summer)

Halloween Event

Epilogue

NPC Birthdays

Romance Update

New Bosses

Rotating Traveling Merchant Carts

Proximity Animations

Player Customization

Continued UI Update

Nel’Vari and Withergate Crafting Update

Seasons Polish

And with that, this concludes our last content update for 2022! Thank you so much for reading, and enjoy the seasons!

Community Translations Project

Lastly today, we have an update for localization. Starting today, we're opening up the Community Translation Project accessible from our Translations Discord channel, here.

This project is for us to start on translations for the game, which one day soon we can take to be professionally finished, and reviewed. The current plan is to bring our beloved game to players worldwide in 5 brand new languages: German, Chinese, French, Spanish, and Korean.

If you know any of these languages and would like to help us bring our beloved game to players all across the globe, please stop by our discord or shoot us an email to let us know you'd like to help out.

Thanks again for supporting Sun Haven, and Happy Holidays from Pixel Sprout Studios!

Bruce, Director

Pixel Sprout Studios

