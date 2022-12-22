Happy Holidays Everyone!
It’s Bruce, the Director of Sun Haven!
We have the perfect present, just in time for the holidays- Patch 0.7: Seasons is here! We mentioned in our last Dev Blog that it would be coming later this month, and here we are!
Patch 0.7: Seasons is now Live.
This patch brings 4 new seasons to Sun Haven. Depending on the time of the year, the environment and characters of Sun Haven will now change to match.
Seasons have been heavily requested by fans, and we’re excited to finally be able to bring seasonal romanceable character sprites, portraits, seasonal crops, and more.
While we’ve wanted to release this update earlier in the patch lineup, putting our patches in this particular order was the most efficient for us, by far. Thank you for waiting and trusting in us to make the right priority calls for the studio, and for Sun Haven.
Going forward per our Roadmap, we will be releasing a followup Seasonal patch early next year to release more events and seasonal recipes. From there, we’ll finally move on to our 1.0 Release, which should be coming in the next few months.
While there will always be more work to do on Sun Haven (and yes, we will have patches after 1.0) the team feels like we’ve approached a product that we’re proud to call the full, finished game for release.
Looking nice and cozy in your winter sweater Liam!
Without further ado though, the studio is pleased to present the patch notes for the final patch of 2022.
Patch Summary:
- 4 Seasons in Sun Haven
- Seasonal Crops
- 19 New and Updated Crafting Tables
- Scarecrows and Crop Boosting Totems
- Withergate Mines
**
Sun Haven Patch 0.7:
Seasons:**
- Sun Haven now experiences Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter
- Seasonal Crops
- Seasonal Busts and Sprites for Romanceable Characters
- Seasonal Dialogue
- New Seasonal Merchants and Currency
- Seasonal NPCs
- Seasonal Monsters
- Seasonal Town and Farm Music
- Seasonal Quests
- All current game saves will be moved into their corresponding season, day, and year.
Farming Update
- Seasonal Pests
- Seasonal Crop Effects
- Scarecrows and Boost Totems
- Updated Farming Skill Tree
Crafting Update
- Furniture Crafting Introduction through Anne
New Crafting Tables:
- Construction Table
- Tile Maker
- Painter's Easel
- Basic Furniture Table
- Advanced Furniture Table
- Composter
- Seed Maker
- Ice Cream Cart
- Oven
- Baker's Station
- Farmer's Table
- Keg
- Juicer
- Cooking Pot Visual Update
- Crafting Table Visual Update
- Loom Visual Update
- Anvil Visual Update
- Furnace Visual Update
- The Grinder has been removed
- 200+ New Crafting Recipes and Items
Farm Customization
- Customizable Mailboxes
- Customizable Bridges
Withergate Mines
- Players can now mine and exchange Candy Corn for powerful permanent stat bonuses
- 3 New Themes of Mines: Pumpkin Mines, Witch Mines, and Candy Mines,
- Withergate Mines Hub with 2 New Mines Merchants
- 1 New Defensive Armor Set
- New Potions
UI Update:
- Updated Skill Tree UI
- Updated Cursor UI
- Updated Settings Menu UI
- Updated Bulletin Board UI with Calendar
Other Changes:
- New Tier 2 Materials- Heavystone and Hardwood
- New Sun Haven Heavystone Quarry
- Updated and Rebalanced Farming Skill Tree
- New Monsters in the Nel’Vari Mines, Withergate Mines, and Dark Forest
- Wornhardt’s bust and sprite colors minorly changed
- Added Miscellaneous SFXs
- General Multiplayer Bug Fixes
- Miscellaneous Bug Fixes
Balance Changes:
- All consumable items retuned
- Bulletin Board Quest Rewards rebalanced
- Monster Damage retuned
Coming Soon:
- Museum
- Winter Festival Event
- Summer Barbeque Event
- Music Festival Event (Summer)
- Halloween Event
- Epilogue
- NPC Birthdays
- Romance Update
- New Bosses
- Rotating Traveling Merchant Carts
- Proximity Animations
- Player Customization
- Continued UI Update
- Nel’Vari and Withergate Crafting Update
- Seasons Polish
And with that, this concludes our last content update for 2022! Thank you so much for reading, and enjoy the seasons!
Community Translations Project
Lastly today, we have an update for localization. Starting today, we're opening up the Community Translation Project accessible from our Translations Discord channel, here.
This project is for us to start on translations for the game, which one day soon we can take to be professionally finished, and reviewed. The current plan is to bring our beloved game to players worldwide in 5 brand new languages: German, Chinese, French, Spanish, and Korean.
If you know any of these languages and would like to help us bring our beloved game to players all across the globe, please stop by our discord or shoot us an email to let us know you'd like to help out.
Thanks again for supporting Sun Haven, and Happy Holidays from Pixel Sprout Studios!
Bruce, Director
Pixel Sprout Studios
