Update 22 December 2022

Performance and stability improvements passed over from Warlocks Quarry.
Any issues, please post in the forums.
Thanks.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Performance and stability improvements passed over from Warlocks Quarry.
Any issues, please post in the forums.
Thanks.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update