PongBreak update for 22 December 2022

Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General:

  • Made improvements to existing controller support, more to come.
  • Remapped keys for dashing, and forcing a "chip shot" in autopilot mode
  • dash is now only "shift" or pressing "LS" on an xbox controller
  • "chip shot" moved to "space" or "a" on an xbox controller

Autopilot:

  • Increased power of redirects in autopilot mode
  • Increased the effectiveness of "dash hitting" the ball in autopilot mode
  • Decreased power of redirects while standing still in autopilot mode

Have fun!

