Patch Notes

General:
- Made improvements to existing controller support, more to come.
- Remapped keys for dashing, and forcing a "chip shot" in autopilot mode
- dash is now only "shift" or pressing "LS" on an xbox controller
- "chip shot" moved to "space" or "a" on an xbox controller
Autopilot:
- Increased power of redirects in autopilot mode
- Increased the effectiveness of "dash hitting" the ball in autopilot mode
- Decreased power of redirects while standing still in autopilot mode
Have fun!
