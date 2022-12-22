 Skip to content

Cave Guessers update for 22 December 2022

New game mode for the holiday update! Merry Xmas and a happy new year!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features & Improvements

  • A whole new game mode! Check out "One or none!", where players have to give each other hints so the guesser can figure out what the original word was! But beware, duplicate hints will be deleted! Grab your family and friends and try it over the coming days!
  • Players can now open the tournament configurator by clicking on the current game summary
  • increased sensitivity on every scrollbar for a smoother scrolling experience
  • added subtle lighting effects to the stone edges in every game mode

Fixes

  • fixed that names in tournament configurator were not reflecting language changes
  • fixed some missing tooltips on buttons
  • fixed game length estimations in lobby not working for estimations longer than an hour
  • “Whats that tune”: fixed hiding the song title after voting for a song
  • fixed word editor for “Break it down” not showing content of text input box

