Patch 1.0.77590

Fixes for the Video Holiday Special, coming in hot.
Patch Notes
Movies
- Reduced the count required for many movie scene tasks in the Greeblies and Two Feet Under the Tree movies to make them easier to complete.
Holiday Community Challenge
- Removed the text '(max 2 times per match)' from the Community Challenge task description. The number of times per match you can contribute to the task is unbounded, so this text was misleading.
- Improved the visibility of the information on the Community Event screen (e.g. widening the space event rewards are displayed.)
Perks
- Gutter Punch will no longer activate when teens holding Trinkets used to decorate the Communitree are hit by the monster.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the chance of receiving a Frostbit Biscuit or Candy Cane Key prize out of Holiday Prize boxes was much lower than intended.
- Fixed an issue where Walkie Talkies brought in with a Walkie Talkie prize would start with 0 battery life remaining.
- Fixed an issue where players would hear the Werewolf Howl while controlling a spectral if their teen's body was within range of the Howl.
- Fixed an issue where pickups would glint while being used by a teen (e.g. deploying a Noisemaker)
- Fixed an issue where in-flight weapon projectiles would not get removed after the firing weapon successfully struck the monster.
- Fixed an issue where some Nice Gift spawn locations could not be searched on the Facility and Highschool maps.
- Fixed an issue where a Mimic performing emotes involving props would not remove them after turning back into the Anomaly.
- Fixed an issue with the snowballs thrown by monsters in their Snowball Fight emotes had no texture.
- Fixed an issue where a teen could get trapped in a 'feasted on' state if a Doll that was feasting on them was destroyed by a weapon.
- Fixed an issue where the monster AI in Teen training would not pursue and attack the player correctly. Additionally, the monster AI will now attack the RC Flyer.
- Fixed an issue where certain elements of the UI would not refresh properly when party changes occurred.
- Fixed an issue where the wrong active reward tier was being displayed in the Community Challenge widget.
- Fixed an issue where the 'New Item' icon would show on several screens for items that were scrolled off screen.
