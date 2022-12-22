 Skip to content

The Events at Unity Farm Closed Beta update for 22 December 2022

Patch Notes for Dec. 22, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10201788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Holidays Beta Testers!

We're working to bring you the best playtest over the holidays. Here are some updates/fixes we've made to the game.

Updates/Fixes:

  • Updated Post-Processing effects for better visibility in some scenes
  • Added some last minute touch ups to character animations
  • Fixed a bug where enemies did not always disappear after death
  • Updated shield crystals to have a smaller area of effect on enemies
  • Fixed spelling errors in subtitles
  • Fixed VFX on one of the enemies to properly anchor
  • Fixed enemy spawn time to activate after dialogue sequence

