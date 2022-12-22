Patch Notes for Dec. 22, 2022

Happy Holidays Beta Testers!
We're working to bring you the best playtest over the holidays. Here are some updates/fixes we've made to the game.
Updates/Fixes:
- Updated Post-Processing effects for better visibility in some scenes
- Added some last minute touch ups to character animations
- Fixed a bug where enemies did not always disappear after death
- Updated shield crystals to have a smaller area of effect on enemies
- Fixed spelling errors in subtitles
- Fixed VFX on one of the enemies to properly anchor
- Fixed enemy spawn time to activate after dialogue sequence
Changed files in this update