 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Theory of Poltaran update for 22 December 2022

Winter sale and thematic update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10201677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


In honor of the upcoming Christmas, a WINTER update is coming out in Theory of Poltaran, as well as a 50% discount on the game until January 5, 2023!
Happy Christmas!

Changed files in this update

Theory of Poltaran Content Depot 1737641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link