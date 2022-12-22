Update 2022.12.22

Tldr:
- Three new quests, more sounds, the first consumables, some quality of life improvements and some visual improvements
Fixes:
- fixed Bobbling Birb not adhering to the master and SFX volume
- fixed game not displaying the Chonky icon in the task bar (hopefully, finally)
- fixed confirmation messages in the main menu not being centered
- fixed text: "Press 'e' to pick up" no longer blocks attack clicks
- fixed the answer field in dialog windows not scaling to the size of the text in it and wasting precious space
- fixed void spawn, casted void spawn and void spawn flower skills and re-added them to the game (finally)
- fixed some walking animations of enemies
Additions:
- added three new quests (On the hunt, Tales of trial and error, Spring cleaning) with new mechanics and unique rewards
- added an auto saving feature that saves every 60 seconds
- added hit and death sounds for all Maggods and Wosps
- added Spoder attack sounds
- added the first of our student groups to the credits
- added the first consumables (more are coming soon)
Random:
- changed reward for the first quest from the fish sword to the new raw fish consumable
- made all enemy eyes shiny
- made the Spoder thicker
- removed some Bobbling Birbs from Simple Chonks house
Changed files in this update