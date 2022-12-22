 Skip to content

Chonky - From Breakfast to Domination update for 22 December 2022

Update 2022.12.22

Last edited by Wendy

Tldr:

  • Three new quests, more sounds, the first consumables, some quality of life improvements and some visual improvements

Fixes:

  • fixed Bobbling Birb not adhering to the master and SFX volume
  • fixed game not displaying the Chonky icon in the task bar (hopefully, finally)
  • fixed confirmation messages in the main menu not being centered
  • fixed text: "Press 'e' to pick up" no longer blocks attack clicks
  • fixed the answer field in dialog windows not scaling to the size of the text in it and wasting precious space
  • fixed void spawn, casted void spawn and void spawn flower skills and re-added them to the game (finally)
  • fixed some walking animations of enemies

Additions:

  • added three new quests (On the hunt, Tales of trial and error, Spring cleaning) with new mechanics and unique rewards
  • added an auto saving feature that saves every 60 seconds
  • added hit and death sounds for all Maggods and Wosps
  • added Spoder attack sounds
  • added the first of our student groups to the credits
  • added the first consumables (more are coming soon)

Random:

  • changed reward for the first quest from the fish sword to the new raw fish consumable
  • made all enemy eyes shiny
  • made the Spoder thicker
  • removed some Bobbling Birbs from Simple Chonks house

