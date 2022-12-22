The Anti-Corpo Engineering update

To keep up with the corpos, the good guys have got to innovate too. And with this latest update to Deadlink you too can link into the latest combat shell in the hands of the CSA.

Meet the Engineer:

If you heard “Engineer” and thought about wrenches and welding torches then you’re behind the times. Proposed then put together by CSA’s very own wizard-class hacker, Engineer is the shell that maximizes computing power to be your very own field hacker.

Select it on upload to gain access to…

Gauss Rifle

For when you absolutely want to eat through a whole mag of metal flechettes in record time

“Tarball” Revolving Grenade Launcher

For when you really want to show the corpos where to stick it

Wormlink Breach

Even more concealable than a taser. Link up to hostile electronics and flood them with malware. It’ll take them precious seconds to snap out of that!

“Lawbringer” Sentry Turret

Because we heard you talk about how you could use some force multiplication in the field!

Update Deadlink now, and if you don’t own it yet - why not grab it for 15% off while it’s part of the Winter Sale? The offer stands from Dec 22, 2022 to Jan 5, 2023 10 AM Pacific

What’s new?

Engineer combat shell

Gauss Rifle weapon, with 7 mods and an unlockable skin for beating the game on every Crisis Level;

“Tarball” Revolving Grenade Launcher, with 3 elemental mods;

○ NOTE: Elemental mods for grenade launcher are in “work in progress” state; we will add new meshes and sounds in future updates

Wormlink Breach ability allowing the player to forcefully connect to enemies, with 3 shell upgrades;

Lawbringer Sentry ability allowing the player to summon an autonomous turret, with 5 shell upgrades;

8 class specific HUB upgrades

Engineer combat shell won't be available to you right away, you’ll have to find its blueprints somewhere in Watts-Rucker Biolab

New implants

17 new, passive-effect-only implants

Those implants also won't be available to you right away; they are scattered between combat arenas so keep your eyes (and ears) peeled!

Blood splatters on weapons

"📢" marks the changes suggested by the Deadlink community

Balance & gameplay

Healing doors on Deep Dive difficulty will now heal 50% of HP

Healing doors on Neuromancy difficulty will now heal 35% of HP

Damage taken from barrels is limited to 50% of players max HP

Players shield will block single instance of damage when it drops to 0

Previously if you had 1 shield and took 10 damage, we would deal 9 damage to HP. To prevent some random deaths and damage spikes, shields will now block the remaining damage. So if you have 1 shield and take 10 damage, we will just reduce your shield to 0 and ignore the remaining 9 points of damage.

Each weapon and weapon mod has its own homing rocket spawn chance.

Implants that said “Everytime you fire there's a 20% chance to spawn homing projectiles” were easy to abuse on weapons with high fire rate (ARC Electrolaser or Gauss Rifle). Now, when this implant is equipped, each weapon has different chance to trigger this effect:

○ Soldier

_- Shotgun - 20%

Rocket Launcher and all its mods - 25%

○ Hunter

- Handcannon - 15%

ARC - 20%

Electrolaser - 4%

○ Engineer

- Assault Rifle - 8%

Grenade Launcher - 20%

Fixed damage processing pipeline to handle the player's Defence Power properly

Defence Power stat was broken and locked at 100% despite the number of defensive HUB upgrades you unlocked

Damage dealt by skills, class perks or implants will generate purple combat numbers

📢 Last enemy in combat arena will become visible through walls

Improvements & Bugfixes