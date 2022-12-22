 Skip to content

Herald of Havoc update for 22 December 2022

E.A 0.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10201364

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where scolling down at the beginning of E1M1 made the game freeze
  • Fixed some textures alignements
  • Metal Colossuses no longer block your shock rifle's lightning when dead

    Misc:
  • There's now a short impact sound playing when hitting enemies, this is toggleable in the "preference" menu
  • You can now keybind mouse buttons in the keybinds settings
  • Added keybinds options for primary and secondary fire
  • Added a Fullscreen/windowed option
  • Added a resolution scale option
  • Skeletons now make a sound when hurt
  • Powerfists now automaticly switches out when out of ammo
  • Color palette tweaks

Depot 1963511
