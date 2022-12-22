Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug where scolling down at the beginning of E1M1 made the game freeze
- Fixed some textures alignements
- Metal Colossuses no longer block your shock rifle's lightning when dead
Misc:
- There's now a short impact sound playing when hitting enemies, this is toggleable in the "preference" menu
- You can now keybind mouse buttons in the keybinds settings
- Added keybinds options for primary and secondary fire
- Added a Fullscreen/windowed option
- Added a resolution scale option
- Skeletons now make a sound when hurt
- Powerfists now automaticly switches out when out of ammo
- Color palette tweaks
Changed files in this update