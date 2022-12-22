New Update! - Career Mode UI Improvements!

UPDATE HIGHLIGHT:
All localizations for the Simplified Chinese language have been reviewed.
Please contact us on our discussion forums for any issues you find.
GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS:
- Added a foul sensitivity option (from No Fouls to Highest Chance of Foul).
- Improved the balance of XP earnings on Career Mode.
CAREER MODE SCREENS:
- Current team preset (A, B, or C) is displayed on many screens now.
- Added a button for quickly undoing substitutions.
- Added a Randomize Tournament option in pre-tournament screens.
- Improved team edition texts.
- Added an option to select which teams to reset, when using the Update Teams screen.
BUGFIXES:
- Fixed a bug that caused icons not to show in the player formation panel.
- Minor bug fixes.
LOCALIZATION:
- Chinese translation fixes.
DISCLAIMERS:
- As we've mentioned before, WE DO NOT OVERWRITE your custom teams, therefore if you want to use Batovi's team design, you must use the Reset Teams Database option, under Gameplay Settings.
- The import team options will overwrite your existing team when successful.
- You can access the PCS Workshop User Guide here.
Changed files in this update