Pixel Cup Soccer - Ultimate Edition update for 22 December 2022

New Update! - Career Mode UI Improvements!

UPDATE HIGHLIGHT:

All localizations for the Simplified Chinese language have been reviewed.
Please contact us on our discussion forums for any issues you find.

GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Added a foul sensitivity option (from No Fouls to Highest Chance of Foul).
  • Improved the balance of XP earnings on Career Mode.
CAREER MODE SCREENS:
  • Current team preset (A, B, or C) is displayed on many screens now.
  • Added a button for quickly undoing substitutions.
  • Added a Randomize Tournament option in pre-tournament screens.
  • Improved team edition texts.
  • Added an option to select which teams to reset, when using the Update Teams screen.
BUGFIXES:
  • Fixed a bug that caused icons not to show in the player formation panel.
  • Minor bug fixes.
LOCALIZATION:
  • Chinese translation fixes.
DISCLAIMERS:
  • As we've mentioned before, WE DO NOT OVERWRITE your custom teams, therefore if you want to use Batovi's team design, you must use the Reset Teams Database option, under Gameplay Settings.
  • The import team options will overwrite your existing team when successful.
  • You can access the PCS Workshop User Guide here.

