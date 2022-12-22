ABRISS 0.2 MAYOR CONTENT UPDATE

Hello everyone!

just in time for the Steam Winter sale, we're bringing you a holiday present: CONTENT.

The frosty sixth world, RUIN, brings you 7 more worlds, one of them a boss, the new IMPULSOR part and a new environmental mechanic. So everyone can try this new world, we've unlocked the first level for you already, even if you haven't played through the fifth world!

Changelog

World 6: RUIN

7 more Levels, one of them a Boss Level!

IMPULSOR added

Explosively detach parts into a direction with this new part, introduced in world 6!

New environmental mechanic - Ice

Slide around on the new worlds frictionless grounds.

New targetblock+debris styles

We've made a couple new models for the targets to be built out of, so the targets will look more diverse and cooler. Some of them are animated and will give a little more visual life to the levels. These aren't just found in the new world, but in old levels too!

new Music

New tracks for the new world!

Targetblock System Improvements + Cleanup

The destruction of targets should simulate more reliably and performant now.

Magnet Improvements

Reworked how the Magnet affects physics and improved the VFX

Explosion System rework

Improved the way explosions affect the Simulation and made some changes in the VFX to match

Achievement System Fix

Ah yes, our old friend. After not getting any achievements at all, this time the system would give you too many. Hopefully, now you will only get the ones you actually should have.

Autorepair for Achievements

For all those of you who just randomly got a bunch of achievements - we fixed that, so you now will only have the achievements you actually played free, and we remove the achievements that were wrongfully added upon startup. Take a screenshot while you can :D

We didn't get the overworld-style map screen done in time as marked in the roadmap (unfortunately one of us got Covid and actually still has it), so we will propably add it in the next Mayor release 0.3 instead. The localization for the new world also isn't done yet, we'll patch that in starting next year!

Happy Holidays from us,

Till, Friedrich and Johannes