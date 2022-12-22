 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rebel Reenactment: Battle of the Wilderness update for 22 December 2022

Greenbacks and Greybacks. Union and Confederate dollars.

Share · View all patches · Build 10201302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Earn Union and Confederate dollars by shooting enemies and staying alive. As the Battle of the Wilderness was fought in 1864, then Confederate currency is valued a lot lower than Union greenbacks.

Changed files in this update

Rebel Reenactment: Battle of the Wilderness Content Depot 1350541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link