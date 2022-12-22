WINTER 2022: New Gadget and Snowball Surprise

Greetings Agents, and welcome to the Winter 2022 Update! This update introduces the Medkit and some festivities with 50% off to celebrate the season!

Steam Winter Sale

Santa came early with new additions for the holiday season and a new gadget, the Medkit! For the duration of the Steam Winter Sale, Intruder will be 50% off and all players will receive 200% XP, so give the gift of Intruder this season and level up with new friends! In addition to the above, the classic Winter hats are back once again so get them before they melt away!

Medkit

The Medkit is a new gadget that lets you heal other players for up to 50 HP. It takes teamwork and time, and each player can only be healed once. You can even stop someone from bleeding if you heal them up, so grab a kit and help out a buddy in need!

Holiday Festivities

Join the holiday festivities on Cliffside and Riverside Holiday Maps! Celebrate the festival of lights with seasonal decor, or take out enemies with a new weapon... The Snowball Launcher!

The Snowball Launcher fires a sinister snowball that deals 30 damage on direct hit and knocks over enemies. It also creates a snow flurry that deals up to 20 additional damage to nearby players and blasts them away from the point of impact! This blast can even be used on yourself to reach places that are otherwise inaccessible.

Once you become an expert snow blower, you can combo your moves and take any opponent by surprise!

Bugfixes

While this update mostly focused on new changes, we had a few persistent bugs that needed to be squashed:

South American servers - SA servers should connected properly again.

Crash on Quit - The game should no longer crash when you quit the game.

Steam Warning Message - Gives a warning if you are not connected to Steam.

M1 Macs - Newer Macs with the Apple Silicon should experience fewer issues and will inform the user if they are not in Rosetta mode. (Please switch the app to that for now)

Tutorial disconnects - Exiting the tutorial no longer disconnects you from the servers so you can hop straight into a game!

##### DiD yOu KnOw ThAt!? The Shield blocks explosives if you are crouched and facing them directly to ensure your entire body is covered. Try it out to block some snow flurries during the event!

Thanks again to all the dedicated agents of Secret Base Alpha who tirelessly test these updates before they are ready to go live. As usual, drop into our Discord server at https://discord.gg/superbossgames for more about updates and development as well as info about events and tournaments! Stick around for a bit and you can join Secret Base Alpha too, we'd love to hear what you think!