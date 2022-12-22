Update Notes for Version 1.02

A couple of small requested features are live today. Happy holidays!

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed an issue where the purple tough drekoran custom character sprite had the wrong body.

Battle UI:

-There is now an option to change the size of the battle UI. Adjust with the "Battle UI Size" setting on the Options screen.

Character Creation:

-You can now generate a code based off a character's appearance! This code can be shared via copy/pasting to quickly import appearance settings into another save file, or to share your custom character settings with someone else. Name, bio, and mvp data is not shared with the code, but has been made easy to access so it can be copy/pasted as well. Custom portraits must be shared externally. Game progress such as level, stats, equipment, etc is not shared.