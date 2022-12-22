- Fixed some bugs with Puffercap and Vinnycap skin unlocking/data loading
- Fixed the gates in the Fire Bounce room being bugged
- Fixed the Spike Bounce indicator location in the GUI
- Added a No Spin restriction on Gold Mines gates
- SFX tweaks
- some SFX added to UI
- Fire Bounce SFX added
- New Boss Titles
- Boss Title Sound added to bosses that did not have them
- Fixed the Astral Fragment counter in the Inventory
Lone Fungus update for 22 December 2022
0.6.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
