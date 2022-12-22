 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 22 December 2022

0.6.2

Build 10201099

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some bugs with Puffercap and Vinnycap skin unlocking/data loading
  • Fixed the gates in the Fire Bounce room being bugged
  • Fixed the Spike Bounce indicator location in the GUI
  • Added a No Spin restriction on Gold Mines gates
  • SFX tweaks
  • some SFX added to UI
  • Fire Bounce SFX added
  • New Boss Titles
  • Boss Title Sound added to bosses that did not have them
  • Fixed the Astral Fragment counter in the Inventory

