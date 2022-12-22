 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 22 December 2022

Patch 0.03.007 is live! New Content.

Share · View all patches · Build 10201013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted pictures in office.
  • Revised EVP Menu.
  • Made Woman in White more visible, while manifested.
  • Adjusted Wiki Notes available in the Location section.
  • Adjusted Collision boxes in Office to facilitate interactions.
  • Move close button to right side on audio player.
  • Added resume button to in game menu.
  • Adjusted response time for game menus.
  • Added Exit buttons to PC and Interactive Map.
  • Adjusted note pad material to be more visible when shadowed.
  • Added new ghost at Jefferson St.

Changed files in this update

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Content Depot 1872861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link