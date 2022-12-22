- Adjusted pictures in office.
- Revised EVP Menu.
- Made Woman in White more visible, while manifested.
- Adjusted Wiki Notes available in the Location section.
- Adjusted Collision boxes in Office to facilitate interactions.
- Move close button to right side on audio player.
- Added resume button to in game menu.
- Adjusted response time for game menus.
- Added Exit buttons to PC and Interactive Map.
- Adjusted note pad material to be more visible when shadowed.
- Added new ghost at Jefferson St.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 22 December 2022
Patch 0.03.007 is live! New Content.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Content Depot 1872861
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update