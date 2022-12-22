12/22/22 - Chaos Chain Hotfix Update 1.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10200948 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 16:26:23 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here's a quick patch to solve a few issues I noticed when playtesting the giant update from yesterday. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Oni Daimyo weapon description showing 6.5mm ammo but equipping 5.8mm ammo (5.8mm was intended)

Fixed Experienced world modifier only awarding 200 exp instead of 300 (Was forgotten when I made the exp requirement changes)

Changes & Additions:

Increased the size of a few interior areas (Not visibly different on the client end) to resolve a slight annoyance where the camera would sometimes shift and then go back 1 tile at the edge of the playable area

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː