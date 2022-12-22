Patch Notes -- Dec 22

Gameplay
- (Island IV) [spoiler] Fixed an edge-case where vines could sometimes grab "through" another vineable object (most easily spotted in interactions with rollers during their initial lunge) [/spoiler]
Bugfixes
- Linux: Fixed an issue where text display was sometimes garbled.
- Linux: Removed some ambient sound effects to try to alleviate an issue with sound, which could cause a weird buzzing noise in many places.
- Windows: fixed an issue where the save directory sometimes wasn't parsed correctly when the username had Unicode characters.
- (Island VI) [spoiler] Fixed an animation issue with iceblocks that got destroyed the turn they were created. [/spoiler]
- Fixed a visual issue with the bookmark fade.
- (Island IX) [spoiler] Recipe tiles no longer flash a roller image at the start of a custom puzzle. [/spoiler]
Puzzles
- "from below": Fixed an unintended solution.
- "thunderous guardian": Removed an extraneous switch (that was under a wall)
- "the land without yellow": Yet again attempted to fix an unintended solution. Alas.
- "a thin line of slime": Fixed an unintended solution.
- "explosive shortage": Fixed an unintended solution.
