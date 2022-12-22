 Skip to content

Bean and Nothingness update for 22 December 2022

Patch Notes -- Dec 22

Build 10200903

Gameplay
  • (Island IV) [spoiler] Fixed an edge-case where vines could sometimes grab "through" another vineable object (most easily spotted in interactions with rollers during their initial lunge) [/spoiler]
Bugfixes
  • Linux: Fixed an issue where text display was sometimes garbled.
  • Linux: Removed some ambient sound effects to try to alleviate an issue with sound, which could cause a weird buzzing noise in many places.
  • Windows: fixed an issue where the save directory sometimes wasn't parsed correctly when the username had Unicode characters.
  • (Island VI) [spoiler] Fixed an animation issue with iceblocks that got destroyed the turn they were created. [/spoiler]
  • Fixed a visual issue with the bookmark fade.
  • (Island IX) [spoiler] Recipe tiles no longer flash a roller image at the start of a custom puzzle. [/spoiler]
Puzzles
  • "from below": Fixed an unintended solution.
  • "thunderous guardian": Removed an extraneous switch (that was under a wall)
  • "the land without yellow": Yet again attempted to fix an unintended solution. Alas.
  • "a thin line of slime": Fixed an unintended solution.
  • "explosive shortage": Fixed an unintended solution.

