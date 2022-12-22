Hint button added, 22/12/2022

Hint button update!
- Press the hint button in the hub for a clue on where to go next, make sure you check the box in the pause menu first.
- The first time you hit continue with an old savefile (pre-hint) it has to update and check your progress, which could take a few moments. This will only happen once per save.
If you have any problems with this let me know!
Other fixes:
- Fixed a bug where it could save an unreachable configuration in the air-maze
- Various other small fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update