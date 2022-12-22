 Skip to content

Platonic update for 22 December 2022

Hint button added, 22/12/2022

Hint button update!

  • Press the hint button in the hub for a clue on where to go next, make sure you check the box in the pause menu first.
  • The first time you hit continue with an old savefile (pre-hint) it has to update and check your progress, which could take a few moments. This will only happen once per save.

If you have any problems with this let me know!

Other fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where it could save an unreachable configuration in the air-maze
  • Various other small fixes and improvements

