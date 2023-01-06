Free to Play Patch 7, Stats and Workshop are back!

Blade Symphony Free To Play Patch 7

With the new year upon us, it’s time to release a new update to Blade Symphony. Exciting news as the Blade Symphony Stats system is back online, recording data, and re-integrated with the game. You’ll see your global rank and league in-game, in some new areas!

The other major update is that Blade Symphony’s Steam Workshop support is back! The majority of old items should once again work in-game and be visible to other players. We’re still working to clear up any issues that may arise from old, outdated workshop items.

If you're looking for players to duel against, why not try out our new automated Pick-up Duel functionality on our Discord Server!?

Changes since Free To Play Patch 6

Changelog

Changes

Restored support for using items from the Steam Workshop. Added an option to automatically delete unsubscribed workshop content from disk. Added support for previewing local workshop items in-game before they are published (other players see default items). Masks no longer require the head bone to be their root bone, allowing for cosmetics attached to the neck and shoulders. Updated to latest SteamUGC implementation.

Re-integrated global leaderboard stats tracking. Updated the duel intro box to display the player’s global rank and a nice shiny league icon. Updated the scoreboard to show the player’s avatar more predominantly and to display their global rank.

Changed the duel intro box to display the sword type rather than the sword name.

Updated engine interfaces for improved SourceMod compatibility.

Changed server queries to use Steam standards.

Re-added the backdrop behind the loading screen logo.

Added server-side console variables controlling whether duel replays and slow motion occur.

Removed GSLT requirement on dedicated servers.

Added support for binary PCF particle files.

Optimizations

Fixed some unused internal texture system functionality eating video memory.

Bug Fixes