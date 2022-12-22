Lumberjack’s Dynasty – Revision Part 2

Hello,
Today the long awaited second revision for Lumberjack’s Dynasty!
Let’s get straight to it!
Have fantastic holidays and happy new year!
Added
- Added Hungarian and Estonian languages.
- Introduced hand brake to vehicles (JUMP on keyboard, LB+A for pad). Hand brake should be loaded/saved properly. When hand brake is on, proper icon is displayed instead of speed/gearbox.
- Added new item: headlamp. If playing from saves, then it might be necessary to sleep till next morning for sellers to restock. Works only when walking.
- Added a new water route for auto transporting logs. From east/northeast, along the eastern map edge and behind Oliver's house.
Fixed
- In several cases a damaged or out of fuel vehicle drove using cruise control.
- Animals didn't care if you slept for a day or for a week - game always counted sleep as one day.
- Proper sound for sheep shaving trimmer.
- Convertible vehicle model had some holes in the bottom
- Tip socket position for spinning rod was misplaced.
- Pallets were sliding when pushed as if made of ice.
- Removed a misplaced lamp in the forest northwest of furniture market.
- Wooden bridges around the world had dislocated physics. This resulted in logs stuck just outside of the bridge in midair, when dropping them off the bridge.
- Fixed wrong physics for a few stones.
- When having planks on the forklift selected to use in the inventory and selling all these planks, the forklift was not correctly detached resulting in losing the fork, or even pulling the vehicle away.
- FPS was dropping severely when rebuilding three last social buildings (bridge etc.).
- Fixed wrong (blue) water hue during the night.
- When teleporting over large areas (bus stops, entering remote vehicles etc.) it took a few seconds for the engine to refresh/restore nearby objects.
- Under some circumstances it was possible to launch the drone while shaving sheep, leading to visual issues.
- Attempting to walk while shaving sheep was leading to visual hiccups, nearby teleports and possibly physics issues.
- When selling pallets, it was possible to find an exploit spot where bales were sold. This is now fixed.
- Power cables were incorrectly lit during the night.
Updated
- Multithreaded cuing mechanism for storing faraway building parts for instanced display is now gone and replaced by far more robust direct instance setup mechanism.
- Improved dashboard for the convertible.
- Updated map with some bridges that weren't indicated previously.
- Languages updated.
- Improved, properly natural sunlight colors during the day.
- Player might have been sounded a bit too high after some dialogs, dropping in voice in first second after the dialog.
- Shadows from objects behind the camera might have been disappearing in low sunlight. This should be improved with scaling up with shadow video settings.
