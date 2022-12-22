 Skip to content

Tree Simulator 2023 update for 22 December 2022

Christmas Tree Proxy Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10200604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

By special request I have made the following change so that the "Christmas Tree" can be better used as a proxy in lieu of an actual tree.

Changes

  • Added setting to tree tab so that tree can be kept upright

Changed files in this update

Tree Simulator 2023 Content Depot 1916971
