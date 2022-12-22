SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.011.59451

And we are back with the hotfix! Some quick fixes before we go get drunk over the holiday weekend.
- Fixed the issues where cars would get deleted after 2 weeks even if you interacted with them.
- Fixed the issue where doing shenanigans with vehicle service would cause a client crash.
- Fixed the issue where force push interactions were not available on wheelbarrows in MP.
- Fixed the bug where car jacks would not extend when in use.
- Fixed the bug where doors would not open on cars when serviced on a car lift.
- Fixed the issue where C4 planted on walls would destroy elements even though BB damage was disabled.
- Fixed the issue where you could not attach light door armor on Laika vehicle.
- Shortened the interaction range for servicing cars on lifts.
- Resolved some issues of fail to enter car error when you should be able to.
- Adjusted the fame point unlock level for certain items.
- You can no longer service vehicles with players inside of them.
- Game will now automatically recreate database files if unrecoverable database corruption occurs.
- The locked trader category button desaturation now aligns with locked trader item desaturation.
- Christmas ghost can now be disabled on private servers:
[SCUM.ItemSpawning]
DisableExamineGhost=0
If it's set to 0 Christmas ghost will be spawning in, if it's set to 1 it will prevent Christmas ghost from spawning in.
By default this needs to be 0
