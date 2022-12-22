Barbaria 0.9.7 Content Update

New Features:
- Carnage Carnival: New Stronghold station allows you to search for other players by name and attack their base in an unranked mode.
- Playground: Ever wondered how many spring trap combos you can get? Create and save a Playground realm separate from your main ranked realm. Try other players’ Playgrounds by searching for them at Carnage Carnival.
- Symphony of Violence: New shooting gallery reward levels
Improvements:
- Streamlined New Player Flow
- Replays automatically play when ready
- Added buttons to raise and lower the replay wartable for better mayhem viewing
- Added “Slide on Attack” option toggle in options menu
- Allow quitting from god-mode when playing Test My Base
- Better matchmaking for early game players
- Various performance and polish improvements
Note for Virtual Desktop Quest users:
- We have a known issue where our boot up view recentering isn't coming through on Virtual Desktop and can result in throw targeting and other velocity calculations being off. As a work around, once the game fully launches into the stronghold, hold down the Oculus button on your right Quest controller to recenter manually and that should fix things.
