Becastled update for 22 December 2022

Update is now live!

22 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Technical update is now live!

It mainly features our new navigation system. It gives us much better control over unit movement and other move related logic in the game. For example movement on walls was completely remade from scratch and should work much better with no units being stuck anywhere.

We have also reworked and fixed many parts of the game to allow us to much more easily work on new content and provide a smoother game experience! The fundamental changes to game code have put us past the bottleneck that was our third-party navigation system and will allow us to work faster and on more ambitious tasks.

There has already been a lot of progress on the new content and you will see the first part of it in January 2023! We will have some news to share on that later.

Happy Holidays!

