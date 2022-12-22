 Skip to content

GAL Ramírez's LION update for 22 December 2022

LION Quick Fixes 22/12/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes ---------------------------------
Fixed Destructible walls not saving
Skill Crystals Spawn get on every menu call was Fixed
Child tunnel Ease of Use in Mechanimoren
Details added

