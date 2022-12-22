Changes ---------------------------------
Fixed Destructible walls not saving
Skill Crystals Spawn get on every menu call was Fixed
Child tunnel Ease of Use in Mechanimoren
Details added
GAL Ramírez's LION update for 22 December 2022
LION Quick Fixes 22/12/2022
Changes ---------------------------------
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update