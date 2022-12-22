Patched Up!!

Share · View all patches · Build 10200412 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 15:06:18 UTC by Wendy

Hey!

This patch addresses a few bugs reported through the discussions and discord such as:

Renown converting to NaN for a brief time. It shall not do this anymore.

Inquistor NPC showing a wrong choice in their social wheel. They now have the correct choice.

An issue preventing the player from picking up an item they already have when their inventory slots are full. Thou shall pick up to thy hearts content!

Male sheep and rabbit not producing wool. But they should now!

Information tooltip bar sometimes not showing. This is addressed.

Stapleton (me) is back to working on Heavenly Acres in me spare time. Thusly, this game will be receiving more updates, sooner.

Thank you all for your time and have a very SAFE Christmas and New Years!