 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Meowjiro update for 22 December 2022

UPDATE 1 Live with cats

Share · View all patches · Build 10200402 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  1. Catdex.
  2. Special cat behaviors.
  3. Cat climbs on furniture.
  4. You can pick the cat up.
  • Optimizations
  1. Adjusted some cat food values.
  2. increase 100% faster ending animation for soft serve.
  • bug fixes
  1. Soft serve delivery zone glitch.
  2. English localization troubleshooting.
  • There will be another update at the end of December.
  1. New cats.
  2. Cat toys.
  3. New furniture.
  4. New achievements.

We are making STEAM trading cards, which will be released in the near future.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2157341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link