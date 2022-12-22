UPDATE 1 Live with cats

New features
- Catdex.
- Special cat behaviors.
- Cat climbs on furniture.
- You can pick the cat up.
- Optimizations
- Adjusted some cat food values.
- increase 100% faster ending animation for soft serve.
- bug fixes
- Soft serve delivery zone glitch.
- English localization troubleshooting.
- There will be another update at the end of December.
- New cats.
- Cat toys.
- New furniture.
- New achievements.
We are making STEAM trading cards, which will be released in the near future.
Changed files in this update