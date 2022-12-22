 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics update for 22 December 2022

v1.2.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix/ Bug: Cannot cast Corpse explosion skill on enemy unit.
  • Bug fix/ Bug: Tactician card effect disappears after using consumable items.
  • Bug fix/ Bug: Shield Counter does not work.
  • Bug fix/ Bug: Card display issue when the name of the card is long.
  • Balancing/ Now Novice Warrior can be promoted to Spear man
  • Balancing/ Now Undead units will not revive more then three times.

