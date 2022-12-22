- Bug fix/ Bug: Cannot cast Corpse explosion skill on enemy unit.
- Bug fix/ Bug: Tactician card effect disappears after using consumable items.
- Bug fix/ Bug: Shield Counter does not work.
- Bug fix/ Bug: Card display issue when the name of the card is long.
- Balancing/ Now Novice Warrior can be promoted to Spear man
- Balancing/ Now Undead units will not revive more then three times.
Crawl Tactics update for 22 December 2022
v1.2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
