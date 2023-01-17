Achievements and Game update

Preface

Good day to you all.

As i promise i update this game but also i decided update achievements because I understand that the DMCA was extremely unpleasant news for you, as well as for me.

This news will be divided into 3 parts.

Briefly about all changes. Detailed update information with examples (achievements only) Answers to questions you might have.

I hope you will like this update, as I spent a lot of time to make it. I am also waiting for your opinion about this update, it is really important to me.

Thank you for your attention and have a good game

About game

Completely changed level 21

Changed title (Hope this is for last time)

Added exit button

Added Library Hero image (Appears at the top of a user's library details page for this product)

Added Library Capsule image (This image is primarily used in the library overview and collection views)

Added Library Logo image (Appears at the top of a user's library details page for this product, placed on top of the hero graphic)

Changed size of icons (pause, mute, start, exit button etc)

Slightly changed level 12

Slightly changed font (to look like more beautiful)

Slightly changed location of inscriptions (continue, levels etc)

Fixed small problems with textures in level 5, 6, 10, 11, 15, 16, 18 and 19

Fixed cloud speed (slower than before to look like more beautiful and not distract player)

Fixed borders when game is paused

Fixed score panel

About achievements

Changed first and last achievement for something new

Changed all 98 achievements for:

Achievements consisting of 7 pictures

Achievements consisting of 14 pictures

Achievements consisting of 21 pictures

Achievements consisting of 7 pictures

For convenience, in the description of such achievements was written which part it is.

Example №1 Sunset

Example №2 Seal

Achievements consisting of 14 pictures

For convenience, in the description of such achievements was written which part it is.

Example №1 Misty tree

Example №2 Lighthouse

Example №3 Roe deer

Achievements consisting of 21 pictures

For convenience, in the description of such achievements was written which part it is.

Example №1 Mars

Example №2 Volcano

FAQ:

What happened with community achievements?

I have changed all achievements that was added or removed cause dmca or not added yet and I closed community achievements thread for this game until time is come

Why did you changed all community achievements?

As I see a very few people want their achievements in this type game (restricted one) So I have decided to do overall style for all achievements

What does it mean "time is come" ?

if restrictions from my game will be lifted (I hope) I will open community achievements thread again

But we still cant put this achievements in our steam profile why did you do that?

Same answer as before if restrictions from my game will be lifted (I hope) you can put already exists achievements in profile or order your own.

Are you going to do same update for your other games ?

Yes, more and better than this one

Did you add new achievements?

Nope, I have changed old one

Should I unlock new achievements?

Nope, If you have unlocked them before

Can i still have community achievements?

Yes you can but only in this game (Sky jump, Reflex, Mouse (Sneaking) Achievements printer, Blonde driver and Hentai 3018)

I still have a questions. What can i do ?

Please reply in comments here and I will try to answer as soon as possible

P.s

