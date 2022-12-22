 Skip to content

Absolute Territory update for 22 December 2022

2.4.0 Patch Notes

Build 10200271

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.4.0 Release (20221222)
Overview - Big fixes and performance improvements

  • Fixed - Default Flight View Perspective set to Last Used will always start in 3rd person view if the player died in a mission
  • Fixed - Frame Rate limit was being ignored when setting graphics quality to medium or higher
  • Fixed - A cause of object jitter when the player was rotating their ship
  • Fixed - Target health bars show above the players scores during in-flight
  • Fixed - Target health bars showing above the players gunsight during in-flight
  • Fixed - The FPS counter remaining, after being enabled during a mission, when the player restarts the mission
  • Fixed - The mouse flight cursor showing above the control bindings screen
  • Fixed - MLRS missiles will no longer collide and explode with each other when launched
  • Amend - Physics update is now linked to the game Frame Rate limit
  • Amend - Frame Rate limit '15FPS' option replaced with 'Monitor'. Which will use your monitors refresh rate for frame rate
  • Amend - Removed the refresh rate values from the video options screen resolution dropdown list
  • Amend - Improved performance for Floating Origin and Asteroid/Mine fields

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1130881
