Operation: Pinkeye update for 22 December 2022

Version 1.41 Hotfix

Another quick update cause I realised I broke some things

  • Fixed glitch where NPCs have guns
  • Made Wright's car more consistent throughout the game
  • Fixed bug where the autoaim triggered during cutscenes

Changed files in this update

