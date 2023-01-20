The Pioneers is out now!

Dear Pioneers,

After four years of hard work, we are so excited to announce that our major title The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation is ready to begin its Early Access journey.

From the first draft of the idea to this release, a lot has happened. We've made tons of design choices that are only now revealing their potential, we've won a few awards and grants, the team has grown to 10 people, some of us have had children and grew them... The Pioneers is already an important part of our lives and we are forever bound to this amazing project.

But we also know that this is only the beginning...

What to expect during Early Access?

The main game systems are 100% working and we are now able to deploy a lot of content on a regular basis. Basically, expect more of everything to come. More characters, more station modules, more equipment, more terrain events, more strategic options...

To give our vision a good readability, we have decided to divide our roadmap into major slices. Each of these will be thematically based, will expand gameplay possibilities and should give you a good reason to start a new mission.

Our Roadmap

We have a pretty clear vision of what we want to achieve with The Pioneers. But we've left plenty of room for player feedback. Through weekly playtest and daily discussions on our Discord, we will be implementing many features and adjustments to meet the needs and ideas of the community.

A big thank you

Finally, we wanted to thank all the amazing people we met during the last years. There is still a long way to go, but we are grateful to all those who made this project even possible. Backers, dev friends, content creators, our families, early testers and supporters... You made our dream come true.

Let's take off

To reward your trust, you will get 15% off for a limited time. So come on board now and take a seat aside us in The Pioneers Early Access. We hope you'll enjoy the trip!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1734390/The_Pioneers_Surviving_Desolation/