Sprocket update for 22 December 2022

V0.12415 - Fixes (Experimental)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi all,

Here's some fixes for the experimental branch.

Fixes

  • Saved guns now display their propellant length correctly in the load screen.
  • Ammo racks no longer get selected when loading blueprints.
  • Stopped aim indicator getting stuck behind the mantlet when the cannon is recessed.
  • Cannon load location (used by loader and ammo racks) is now moved when recessing the cannon.
  • Fires are no longer invisible.
  • Fires no longer set off ammo racks.
  • Fire extinguishing now functioning again.
  • Penetration display no longer clamped over 500mm, now goes to 3000mm.
  • Sloped fenders are now mirrored correctly.
  • Roadwheels not in contact with rough terrain no longer stop spinning, they match the rotation of the other wheels correctly now.
  • Stopped driving over small objects like the rocks on "Railway" causing traction loss that could stick around afterwards.
  • Stopped driving over bumps giving a speed boost to fast enough tanks.
  • Removed extra mass added to wheels. This was to improve traction, which is no longer necessary with the traction changes. Makes traction slightly less extreme.
  • Stopped sun lens flares appearing in the occluded area of the scope.
  • Minimum shell propellent length is now capped to 1 caliber. Prevents extreme expansion ratios, which aren't realistically balanced at the moment.
  • Turret ring armour functioning again.
  • Fixed applique armour not being registered on the designer vehicle.
  • Fixed rivets missing on design load.
  • Restored missed part scale limits to their pre-V0.12412 values.
  • Ammo rack detonation force is now summed, allowing enough force to blow turrets off the vehicle again.

Changes

  • Halved recoil.
  • Capped maximum vehicle acceleration from recoil. High power cannons shouldn't be acting as portals to other dimensions now.
  • Hamish

