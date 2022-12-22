V0.12415 - Fixes (Experimental)

Hi all,
Here's some fixes for the experimental branch.
Fixes
- Saved guns now display their propellant length correctly in the load screen.
- Ammo racks no longer get selected when loading blueprints.
- Stopped aim indicator getting stuck behind the mantlet when the cannon is recessed.
- Cannon load location (used by loader and ammo racks) is now moved when recessing the cannon.
- Fires are no longer invisible.
- Fires no longer set off ammo racks.
- Fire extinguishing now functioning again.
- Penetration display no longer clamped over 500mm, now goes to 3000mm.
- Sloped fenders are now mirrored correctly.
- Roadwheels not in contact with rough terrain no longer stop spinning, they match the rotation of the other wheels correctly now.
- Stopped driving over small objects like the rocks on "Railway" causing traction loss that could stick around afterwards.
- Stopped driving over bumps giving a speed boost to fast enough tanks.
- Removed extra mass added to wheels. This was to improve traction, which is no longer necessary with the traction changes. Makes traction slightly less extreme.
- Stopped sun lens flares appearing in the occluded area of the scope.
- Minimum shell propellent length is now capped to 1 caliber. Prevents extreme expansion ratios, which aren't realistically balanced at the moment.
- Turret ring armour functioning again.
- Fixed applique armour not being registered on the designer vehicle.
- Fixed rivets missing on design load.
- Restored missed part scale limits to their pre-V0.12412 values.
- Ammo rack detonation force is now summed, allowing enough force to blow turrets off the vehicle again.
Changes
- Halved recoil.
- Capped maximum vehicle acceleration from recoil. High power cannons shouldn't be acting as portals to other dimensions now.
- Hamish
Changed depots in experimental branch