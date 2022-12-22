A Hat in Time Winter Event is here!

The A Hat in Time Winter Event starts December 22nd, 2022, and ends January 5th, 2023.
A Hat in Time is 50% off for the duration of the winter event!
The Spaceship
- The Spaceship has been decorated for the duration of the winter event! Don't ask about the Mafia ice statue. please.
Death Wish (Requires: Seal the Deal)
- A new limited-time Death Wish map has been added! Complete these new festive challenges and earn presents (stickers!)
- 5 new Death Wish challenges
- 5 new stickers
Note: Some Death Wishes may not be available unless Online Party or Vanessa's Curse is installed
Vanessa's Curse (Requires: Vanessa's Curse)
- Vanessa's Curse stickers now drop at DOUBLE the rate for the duration of the winter event!
Settings
- Grinches can disable the winter event under Game Settings
https://store.steampowered.com/app/253230/A_Hat_in_Time/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/787340/A_Hat_in_Time__Seal_the_Deal/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/940220/A_Hat_in_Time__Nyakuza_Metro__Online_Party/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1738980/A_Hat_in_Time__Vanessas_Curse/
Changed files in this update