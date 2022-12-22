 Skip to content

A Hat in Time update for 22 December 2022

A Hat in Time Winter Event is here!

A Hat in Time update for 22 December 2022

The A Hat in Time Winter Event starts December 22nd, 2022, and ends January 5th, 2023.
A Hat in Time is 50% off for the duration of the winter event!

The Spaceship

  • The Spaceship has been decorated for the duration of the winter event! Don't ask about the Mafia ice statue. please.

Death Wish (Requires: Seal the Deal)

  • A new limited-time Death Wish map has been added! Complete these new festive challenges and earn presents (stickers!)
  • 5 new Death Wish challenges
  • 5 new stickers
    Note: Some Death Wishes may not be available unless Online Party or Vanessa's Curse is installed

Vanessa's Curse (Requires: Vanessa's Curse)

  • Vanessa's Curse stickers now drop at DOUBLE the rate for the duration of the winter event!

Settings

  • Grinches can disable the winter event under Game Settings

