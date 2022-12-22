0.15.19. - Balance and Performance Fixes

Balancing:
- All towers buffed by roughly ~50% damage to make it easier to freeze Zombies again, requires less towers again to deal with zombie waves. Since patch 0.15.14 the towers have been buffed twice to account for recent changes, also with focus on the multi target towers.
- All missions have more weak zombie waves, those have more zombies but lower health to make easy to freeze rounds and gain workers quickly if well prepared
- All mission threat gain by mission duration, reduced by ~20%, the spikes with 50 days + even more reduced
- Humbie Level 1s do not cause other workers to flee anymore, this helps greatly to deal with constant outbreaks, because now your workers do not constantly abort important jobs like repairing caused by fleeing
- Zombie day behavior, less attacks on objects before rethinking what they do, making them more reactive to opened gates and they should leave quicker
- Wreckage Only reward mission that can be unlocked via the worldmap was rebalanced completely, should be a fun twist how to play ZCL. No trees and food, just car wrecks to start with, from the start low health, but max damage Zombies.
- Threat level was increasing at constant pace similar for each worker type, added that after 40 workers for each type, threat increases quicker. This is a temporary solution to slow down population increase for high population, brining in stronger Zombie waves if greedy with workers.
- Newly balanced sandbox mission got own waves that have no large zombie waves attacking. If you want a relaxed ZCL experience, the sandbox mission is your place to be.
Bugs:
- Grilled meat on pile looked to big, fixed
- Fixed a bug where time was stuck and not progressing
- Performance bug fixed (Stuck Zombies causing very low performance)
Changed files in this update