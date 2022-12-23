Patch Notes 1.0.12.8

Added
- Krampos now speaks!
- Risen Molvas
Changes
- All risen pets except the Tupilak now have a focus threshold of 1. This means they will do full damage without building any focus.
- Stamina is no longer affected by heat. We will revisit this for Sprint 4.
- Unstabled or traded pets now default to being passive.
- Changed the way buffs show up in the UI to fix the issues with buffs now correctly showing.
Fixes
- Magic Reflect now correctly works against AI spells.
- Celaeno taming range increased, this should fix the issue with dominating them.
- Terror Bird sound now has better falloff, it should not be as loud.
- Fixed odd attack behavior on all crabs.
- Fixed issue with hit impact sounds not correctly changing depending on what armor you hit.
- Removed random wait time for all focus attacks after the attack was completed.
- You can no longer place horse equipment on Molvas.
- Fixed issue where several buffs would show up with the incorrect time on clients.
- Several typos were fixed.
- Tweaked Raffle bag locations.
- Fixed Celaeno meat not being extractable when butchering.
- Pet messages are now exempt from spam filtering.
Known Issues
- Risen Movlas have no rise animation.
- Crafting window has a bright glare in some weathers or regions.
