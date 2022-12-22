 Skip to content

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 22 December 2022

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.032 UPDATE

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆ Limited-time event, "Operator of Christmas" has been started!

  • A special event will be held from December 22nd (Thu) to December 29th (Thu)!

★ New free song will be added.

  • '椿の花' by yomoha
  • 'Lustroustravel ~X-mas Remix~' by 大豆使徒(打打だいず+seatrus) (Remix.yomoha)

★ Shii's present!

  • During the event, each time a voyage is completed, a 'Santa shii' special effect is appeared. (excluding License Test Mode)
  • Each time special effect are appeared, you earn a bonus arkk.

★ License Test Support!

  • During the event period, The cost of challenge a license test is reduced 50% (reduced 100% in practice mode).

