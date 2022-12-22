Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.032 UPDATE

◆ Limited-time event, "Operator of Christmas" has been started!
- A special event will be held from December 22nd (Thu) to December 29th (Thu)!
★ New free song will be added.
- '椿の花' by yomoha
- 'Lustroustravel ~X-mas Remix~' by 大豆使徒(打打だいず+seatrus) (Remix.yomoha)
★ Shii's present!
- During the event, each time a voyage is completed, a 'Santa shii' special effect is appeared. (excluding License Test Mode)
- Each time special effect are appeared, you earn a bonus arkk.
★ License Test Support!
- During the event period, The cost of challenge a license test is reduced 50% (reduced 100% in practice mode).
Changed files in this update