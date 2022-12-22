Patch Notes[12.22.2022]

New Content
- New commercial building: Mask Shop
- New Blueprint Buildings: The Essentials, Culture District, Tranquil Garden, Nature Park, Zen Hall
Optimizations
- High-quality, unique advisers can build unique residences for themselves now.
- When obtaining new building drawings, a new display for the building workshop to identify industry classification is added.
- The Wonder Building roof generation optimizations. Also, Treasure Floor won't have a green roof and viceversa.
- Value adjustments for Lantern Workshop, Flower Shop and Umbrella Shop
- Adjust the position of the icon on top of the monument building
Changed files in this update