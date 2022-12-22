 Skip to content

Ballads of Hongye update for 22 December 2022

Patch Notes[12.22.2022]

Patch Notes[12.22.2022]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  1. New commercial building: Mask Shop
  2. New Blueprint Buildings: The Essentials, Culture District, Tranquil Garden, Nature Park, Zen Hall

Optimizations

  1. High-quality, unique advisers can build unique residences for themselves now.
  2. When obtaining new building drawings, a new display for the building workshop to identify industry classification is added.
  3. The Wonder Building roof generation optimizations. Also, Treasure Floor won't have a green roof and viceversa.
  4. Value adjustments for Lantern Workshop, Flower Shop and Umbrella Shop
  5. Adjust the position of the icon on top of the monument building

