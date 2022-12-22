 Skip to content

Grievous Survivors update for 22 December 2022

v1.0.8 패치사항

  • Part [1] 오타 수정

  • Part [1] 이벤트 위치 재설정 (버그수정)

  • Part [2] [스토리모드] 중 일부 좀비 위치 및 스폰 재조정

  • Part [2] [스토리모드] 중 실험실 세이브 파일 추가

  • Part [2] BGM Missing Error 현상 수정 (언어문제)

  • Part [4] 세이브 위치 광원 효과 추가

  • Part [5] [스토리모드] 추격전 난이도 감소

  • Part [5] 스킵 재설정

  • 전체적인 GameOver 딜레이 감소

  • 도전과제 업데이트

