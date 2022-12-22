- Ally mode!
You can now have "team" battles
- e.g. Elves and Dwarves can overcome their differences and team up against a swarm of Orcs
- New Hero items:
Golden Hen & Midas Gloves: extra GP every turn
Holy Grails If your Hero dies, the grail resurrects him.
- New wandering monster:
** Old Lucky- A leprechaun that steals gold from your castles!
- Hall of Fame added to Main Menu- view your past victory and defeat stats
- Right clicking on portraits give army stats
- Various bug fixes, and gameplay improvements
Telestians update for 22 December 2022
Version 1.8 has been released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
