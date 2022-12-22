 Skip to content

Telestians update for 22 December 2022

Version 1.8 has been released

Build 10199176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ally mode!
    You can now have "team" battles
     - e.g. Elves and Dwarves can overcome their differences and team up against a swarm of Orcs
  • New Hero items:
    Golden Hen & Midas Gloves: extra GP every turn
     Holy Grails If your Hero dies, the grail resurrects him.
  • New wandering monster:
    ** Old Lucky- A leprechaun that steals gold from your castles!
  • Hall of Fame added to Main Menu- view your past victory and defeat stats
  • Right clicking on portraits give army stats
  • Various bug fixes, and gameplay improvements

