 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paleon update for 22 December 2022

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.15.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10199153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • New animal "Mammoth"
  • New building "Blast furnace", used for mass production of steel
  • Ability to copy/paste creature work priority
  • New item "Brick", required for some buildings, produced in a kiln

Changes/Updates

  • Updated settler corpse sprite
  • After killing animals, meat and skins fall out again, instead of corpses
  • Removed butcher's table
  • Separation of adobe into a separate technology
  • More steel is now needed to build a time machine
  • Building a steam engine now requires a brick
  • Near buildings that consume mechanical energy, a gear is displayed that spins while the building is running

Bug fixes

  • Some new technologies could not be unlocked in old saves

Changed files in this update

Paleon Content Depot 1554221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link