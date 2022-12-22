Paleon pre-Alpha 1.15.0

Features:
- New animal "Mammoth"
- New building "Blast furnace", used for mass production of steel
- Ability to copy/paste creature work priority
- New item "Brick", required for some buildings, produced in a kiln
Changes/Updates
- Updated settler corpse sprite
- After killing animals, meat and skins fall out again, instead of corpses
- Removed butcher's table
- Separation of adobe into a separate technology
- More steel is now needed to build a time machine
- Building a steam engine now requires a brick
- Near buildings that consume mechanical energy, a gear is displayed that spins while the building is running
Bug fixes
- Some new technologies could not be unlocked in old saves
Changed files in this update