Ver. 1.3.14 updates, BUG fixes, optimizations and a new feature

BUG FIX
- Fix the bug that Walker will leave the team in the Lies and Fraud module.
- Fix the bug that the Cover button can't be clicked in the Scenario Clear screen.
- Fix wrong projections of myth items.
- Fix the bug that the trait 'Wealthy One' will makes you character get wrong capital and fix it's wrong description while [Wake].
- Fix the bug that you can return to the hall after giving up the client in the Lies and Fraud module.
- Fix the bug that some players will softlock when loading.
Optimization
- Optimize some wrong words.
- Demo's save data will be separate from the official version's data.
New features
- Add the filter feature for 'the sky'.
Changed depots in pre_release branch