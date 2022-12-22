 Skip to content

Depersonalization update for 22 December 2022

Ver. 1.3.14 updates, BUG fixes, optimizations and a new feature

BUG FIX
  • Fix the bug that Walker will leave the team in the Lies and Fraud module.
  • Fix the bug that the Cover button can't be clicked in the Scenario Clear screen.
  • Fix wrong projections of myth items.
  • Fix the bug that the trait 'Wealthy One' will makes you character get wrong capital and fix it's wrong description while [Wake].
  • Fix the bug that you can return to the hall after giving up the client in the Lies and Fraud module.
  • Fix the bug that some players will softlock when loading.
Optimization
  • Optimize some wrong words.
  • Demo's save data will be separate from the official version's data.
New features
  • Add the filter feature for 'the sky'.

Depot 1477071
