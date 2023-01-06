POLAROID HAS OFFICIALLY RELEASED!

Hey everyone!

We've been waiting for this moment for a while now, but it has finally come:

Polaroid is officially out!!!!!

It's available for 20% off within the first week of launch, so we hope to see people picking up and playing the game! It would mean the world to us.

If you play the game and you encounter bugs throughout your playthrough, please report them here or through the official Polaroid discord server. We're already working on an update which should hopefully fix any pesky bugs that made it into the final game!

Thank you for reading!

Dante Garner

PS: To Mac and Linux users: We thought we would be able to release the game on those platforms, but we still need to ensure it works properly (and even then, we cannot guarantee it, since we do not have a Mac or Linux device to test the game on! We're so sorry for the inconvenience, and we really, REALLY hope to release the game on Mac and Linux soon!)